Essayist’s entitlement

To the Editor:

It is a sad commentary that the author of the essay published Sept. 1, “Black shoppers matter,” would compare our embracing and diverse Island community to the South of the ’30s.

She describes “racist micro-aggressions that black people endure daily,” but then turns the tables, saying the sales clerks “guard the treasures like junkyard dogs.” And referring to “the shop girl,” she said, “‘No,’ she barks.”

Then she describes blacks coming to the Vineyard as “an elite class,” and this is the root of the issue. Entitlement is not considered to be a reason for preferential treatment by those serving you, and “ignorance” of cultural issues should not be taken personally. Better yet, find that “soul” in everyone you meet and honor that, even when someone is having a bad day. With the kindness in your heart you could turn them around and make them smile back at you.

Anand Anupa

Oak Bluffs and North Carolina