Hope Dementia offers Dementia Certificate program

An eight-hour interactive Dementia Certificate program is being offered by Hope Dementia and Alzheimer’s Services, part of the HopeHealth family of services. According to a press release, the program meets the requirements of 105 CMR 150.024 for the specialized care of residents with dementia in a facility. It is designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of all professionals working with individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Topics include:
- Overview of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias
- Communicating and connecting with residents
- Techniques and approaches to care
- Person-centered care
- Understanding the needs of the family
- Dietary needs of residents
- Social needs and activities
- Recognizing and responding to caregiver stress
- Preventing, recognizing and responding to abuse and neglect
Eight continuing education units (CEs) available for RN/LPN, LCSW, LPC, LMHC, psychologist, and marriage and family therapist. The program is taught by Suzanne Faith, RN Psych., senior director, Hope Dementia and Alzheimer’s Services. The cost is $160 and includes materials and certificate of completion.
The course will be held Sept. 19, 2016, and September 26, 2016, from 12 pm to 4 pm, at HopeHealth, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.
For more information or to register, visit HopeDementia.org, call 508-775-5656, or email Info@HopeDementia.org.