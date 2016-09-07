Hope Dementia offers Dementia Certificate program

An eight-hour interactive Dementia Certificate program is being offered by Hope Dementia and Alzheimer’s Services, part of the HopeHealth family of services. According to a press release, the program meets the requirements of 105 CMR 150.024 for the specialized care of residents with dementia in a facility. It is designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of all professionals working with individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Topics include:

Overview of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias

Communicating and connecting with residents

Techniques and approaches to care

Person-centered care

Understanding the needs of the family

Dietary needs of residents

Social needs and activities

Recognizing and responding to caregiver stress

Preventing, recognizing and responding to abuse and neglect

Eight continuing education units (CEs) available for RN/LPN, LCSW, LPC, LMHC, psychologist, and marriage and family therapist. The program is taught by Suzanne Faith, RN Psych., senior director, Hope Dementia and Alzheimer’s Services. The cost is $160 and includes materials and certificate of completion.

The course will be held Sept. 19, 2016, and September 26, 2016, from 12 pm to 4 pm, at HopeHealth, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.

For more information or to register, visit HopeDementia.org, call 508-775-5656, or email Info@HopeDementia.org.