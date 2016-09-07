Ingrid Thomas

Ingrid (“Ting”) Thomas, born on Christmas Eve 1935, died peacefully at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Sept. 6, 2016, after a long and determined battle with cancer.

Ting was the daughter of M. Adelia and Dr. Edgar Thorsland of Ithaca, N.Y. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1953, and maintained contact with a tight-knit group of IHS classmates who enjoyed one another’s company for many years.

She married Fred H. Thomas on March 15, 1957. The couple resided in Ithaca until retiring to Edgartown in the late 1980s. Ting was an avid golfer. She won the Ithaca Country Club Ladies Championship in the mid-1950s. She was also thrilled to have had a hole in one during that time.

Predeceased by her husband Fred in 1997, Ting continued to reside in Edgartown, wishing to be close to her daughters and grandchildren. Ting was a fiercely private person and a passionate gourmet cook. She loved gardening, and took pride in raising three successful daughters. She took great joy in watching her two grandsons grow up on Martha’s Vineyard. Ting is survived by three daughters, Deborah T. Colter and her husband Richard of Edgartown and their sons Devin and Kyle; Shari L. Thomas and her husband Gregory Addison of Washington, D.C.; and Cynthia L. Thomas and two grandcats, Max and Pearl, of Edgartown; by her sister, Kristen Alling of Ithaca, and her brother, Ed Thorsland and his wife Sylvia of Hilton Head, S.C.; and her loving feline companion Phoebe.

A graveside service will be held at the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, in Edgartown on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be sent to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, please specify “c/o Infusion Services,” P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or mvhospital.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.