Martha’s Vineyard court report

August 25, 2016

Corey A. Tiews, Littleton, N.H.; DOB 2/24/94, defacing property, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

August 29, 2016

Monica Renee Hamel, Worcester; DOB 4/1/90, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Emery E. Johnson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/2/71, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, possession of class B drug (oxycodone): continued to pretrial conference.

Jermaine Elton Sharpe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/23/89, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to wear a seat belt: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 1, 2016

Beltessazar D. Almeida, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/3/83, unsecured/uncovered load: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/20/91, possession of class B drug (oxycodone): continued without finding for seven months, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF with conditions.

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/20/91, malicious destruction of property over $250: dismissed without prejudice; larceny over $250: dismissed without prejudice.

Wesley Daniel Antonio Borges, Edgartown; DOB 3/6/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Julio Cesar Brito, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/8/95, possession to distribute class D drug (marijuana), larceny under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Christian B. Brown, West Orange, N.J.; DOB 5/15/80, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Edney Carias, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/8/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed upon motion and allowed; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed upon motion and allowed; marked lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed upon motion and allowed.

Daniel Honorio DeFreitas, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/23/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $350 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Karla Desouza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/7/95, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Jozimar Gomes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/3/80, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding: not responsible.

Clemente I. Hernandez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/21/82, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Salomon Bravo Lopez, Edgartown; DOB 2/28/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Diogo L. Mandelli, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/20/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Mariana Moreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/15/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 12 hours of community service; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Manoel Neto, Edgartown; DOB 8/14/53, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Moises Perez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/28/88, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Matthew J. Sanville, Edgartown; DOB 8/24/75, assault and battery: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction committed with 64 days credit concurrent with other charges; strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction committed with 64 days credit concurrent with count 1.

Gustavo B. Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/29/95, possession to distribute class D drug (marijuana); possession of class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Tiago Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/7/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Sergio Viera, Edgartown; DOB 1/18/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Sergio Viera, Edgartown; DOB 1/18/76, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 2, 2016

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Brendan T. Karalekas, West Tisbury; DOB 9/16/82, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%, continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF.

Ricardo Marinho-Dasilva Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/5/90, possession of class E drug (Strattera): pretrial probation for two years with conditions; a second charge of possession of class E drug: pretrial probation for two years with conditions; resisting arrest: pretrial probation for two years with conditions.

Ricardo Marinho-Dasilva Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/5/90, breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during nighttime to commit a felony: pretrial probation for two years with conditions; receiving stolen property under $250: pretrial probation for two years with conditions.

Kevin Michael McGunnigle, Hingham; DOB 8/21/80, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; child endangerment while OUI: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James A. Tetreault Jr., Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/15/84, selling/delivering liquor to person under 21: continued to pretrial conference.