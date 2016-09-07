MassDOT will hold public hearing Wednesday on Beach Road improvements

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has scheduled a “design public hearing” next week on the Beach Road project, a subject of considerable and long debate. The project includes bike and pedestrian improvements, as well as a comprehensive and long-anticipated redesign of Beach Road from Five Corners to the seawall past R.M. Packer Co., according to a press release. The design also looks to extend the shared-use path west toward Tisbury Marketplace, creating a usable shoulder for bicyclists.

The meeting will begins at 6 pm Wednesday at the Tisbury Senior Center in Vineyard Haven.

“A secure right-of-way is necessary for this project. Acquisitions in fee and permanent or temporary easements may be required,” MassDOT said.

The project’s plans will be displayed half an hour prior to the hearing, and an engineer will be there to answer questions. A project handout will be available on the department’s website.

“As part of this design process for this project, we are conducting this public hearing to explain the proposed improvements, listen to your comments, and answer any questions you may have,” chief engineer Patricia A. Leavenworth said in a press release. Project inquiries can be made by emailing dot.feedback.highway@state.ma.us.