Mr. Spock’s life told for children in new book

Richard Michelson’s longtime friendship with Leonard Nimoy of “Star Trek” fame has led to publication of his latest children’s book, “Fascinating: The Life of Leonard Nimoy.” The actor who played “Star Trek’s” legendary Mr. Spock exhibited his photography at R. Michelson Gallery in Northampton for many years.

In addition to owning an art gallery, Mr. Michelson is a celebrated author and poet who summers in Oak Bluffs. Like a number of his books, “Fascinating” focuses on Nimoy’s Jewish background as well as his stardom. Growing up in Boston with parents who emigrated from Russia, Nimoy felt like an outsider. In the first grade he performed for the first time, singing “God Bless America,” and soon developed a love of acting. He saved his money to buy a Kodak camera, and took up photography. “He could always tell what his mother was thinking. Click. But his father mostly hid his emotions. Click.” reads the book. Nimoy’s first theatrical role came in Clifford Odets’ “Awake and Sing!”

The soon-to-be-star earned money working as a vacuum cleaner salesman for the train trip to Hollywood. “Learn to play the accordion,” his father said at the train station. “Actors starve, but at least musicians can eke out a living.” For 13 years Nimoy acted in television and theater before his big break came. In 1965, producer Gene Roddenberry hired him to play the alien scientist in the new TV series “Star Trek.” The role fit because Nimoy felt like the same kind of outsider as Spock. Although the “Star Trek” TV series lasted only three seasons, it developed a cult following. Star Trek games, novels, toys, exhibits, comics, and conventions followed. Props from the show inspired inventions like the cell phone, according to Michelson, and six movies were released, as well as four more TV series (soon to be five) inspired by the original series.

The prolific star wrote seven poetry collections and two biographies, and recorded five music albums. He also wrote and starred in “Vincent,” a play about artist Vincent van Gogh. His love of photography led to three volumes of work, as well as the photographs on exhibit at the R. Michelson Gallery. Mr. Michelson frames the story of Nimoy’s life around his Jewish background in a way that informs the reader without being overly didactic. The author’s voice gently guides the reader through a life that is, indeed, fascinating. And, as Michelson tells it, Nimoy never had to learn to play the accordion.