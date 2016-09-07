Museum elects new board chairman

Stever Aubrey is the new chairman of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum board of directors. According to a press release, he was elected unanimously on August 17, and takes over for Elizabeth Beim, who recently completed two three-year terms as chair.

Mr. Aubrey has been a successful senior executive with extensive operations and marketing experience. Having grown and sold three companies, he is currently consulting with startup organizations and exploring new ventures. Mr. Aubrey was the co-founder and CEO of Dovetail Health, based in Needham, which was sold to United Healthcare in 2015. Previously he was the president and COO of Pri-Med, which was sold to Bain Capital in 2004, and was also an executive vice president and general manager at Hill Holliday Advertising for 10 years. Stever spent over 25 years as a marketing and advertising professional in both New York and Boston.

Mr. Aubrey graduated from Denison University. He was previously on the boards of the Partnership and the Trinity Boston Foundation. He has served on the Jimmy Fund Committee at Dana-Farber, and has been involved with City Year and the Boys and Girls Club.

Mr. Aubrey has been married to his wife Elsie for more than 30 years. They have two grown children, Lilah and Tyler. Mr. Aubrey and his wife live year-round in Edgartown.

“I could not be more pleased to be leaving the museum in such good hands, and at such a good time,” said Chair Emeritus Elizabeth Beim. “Stever not only led our search for a new executive director, but helped guide us in our search for a new logo and mission. I wish him every success. We’ve got a terrific board, and everybody here is pulling their oar. The museum is on the path to a bright new future.” Ms. Beim will continue to serve on the board.

“I’m honored and humbled to be doing this,” said Mr. Aubrey. “I want to make this museum the best it can possibly be. I thank my fellow board members for trusting me, and I promise I won’t let the Island community down.”

In the two months since the Museum’s Evening of Discovery summer gala, new pledges and contributions have brought the comprehensive capital campaign an additional $1.5 million. The museum board is targeting an additional $2.5 million to $3.5 million to be raised by the spring of 2017. “At this rate,” said executive director Phil Wallis, “we plan to be breaking ground by the beginning of 2017, and opening to the public in summer of 2018.”