New soccer league forms

To the Editor:

Martha’s Vineyard United Soccer Club (also known as MV United) has created a new league, the Island Soccer League (ISL), for kids in grades five through eight. This new league does not require travel off-Island. MV United is excited about providing affordable Island soccer, with the hope of creating more opportunities for Island families to involve their children in the wonderful sport of soccer. \ Registration fees are only $85, and players will receive a huge value: new uniforms, great coaching, and a chance to win the Vineyard Cup.

Within the next two years, U.S. Soccer plans to move toward small-sided games arranged by player age. MV United wants to keep up with U.S. Soccer initiatives, and the Island League embodies these new initiatives by allowing all players to have more touches on the ball and much more playing time during games.

MV United will provide the opportunity for players to compete in off-Island tournaments during the fall and winter season for players registered in the Island League, as well as offer travel soccer in the spring. Our spring travel season is our more competitive season, and we want to stay involved. MV United has been competitive during the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions, and it exposes our kids to off-Island competition, which is essential for player development.

ISL has qualified coaches with either U.S. Soccer certification and/or collegiate soccer, professional, or club soccer experience.

The league will be split into Division 1 (grades seven and eight) and Division 2 (grades five and six) teams. There will be boys’ and girls’ divisions, provided that there are enough players for each specific group.

The Island Soccer League will offer: a full game schedule with playoffs at the end of season, the option for off-Island tournaments, skill and tactical development, a minimum of two 90-minute training sessions per week, a minimum of one 50-minute officiated game per week, a team identity, and healthy competition.

We expect players will improve their technical and foundation skills, increase their core soccer repertoire, gain a deeper understanding of positioning and the positional number system, gain a more concise understanding of Vineyard soccer, create new friendships and strengthen existing ones, be exposed to a variety of coaching techniques and methods, and have tons of fun.

The ISL is designed to be both a fun and competitive league that will teach strong foundational soccer skills and build upon prior soccer knowledge. The goal is to elevate every player’s game and technique. We hope to build unity and consistency, foster a love for the game, and help our kids learn how to play Martha’s Vineyard soccer.

Players may register online at mvunited.org or in-person on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 am to 12 pm in the MVRHS cafeteria for both recreational soccer and Island Soccer League. For more information, please email Matt Malowski at islandleague@mvunited.org.

Matt Malowski

Oak Bluffs