Shutting down TPP

To the Editor:

Bernie Sanders’ new group, Our Revolution, is reaching out to all progressives to immediately get involved with trying to shut down the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) legislation, which could be dealt with in Congress within a few weeks. It’s up to Congress how soon it will be voted upon, but Obama is pushing this issue. (You can read more on ourrevolution.com.)

Volunteers will have a booth at Tivoli Day and at Cronig’s to inform people how important this issue is for the nation, and the need to create a groundswell of objection to this legislation so our legislators vote this down. People need to contact their representative. TPP will be an expansion of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Here’s one major problem with NAFTA: “TransCanada Corp. is moving forward with its attempt to seek more than $15 billion compensation under the North American Free Trade Agreement following the U.S. government’s rejection of the company’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline,” according to a report in the Huffington Post.

NAFTA already allows corporations to sue nations (as in, our federal government) when our laws stop them from making profits? TPP will expand NAFTA to 40 percent of the entire globe, and governments will become vulnerable to the same sort of corporate attacks.

If you want to get involved, please contact us through islandbern@gmail.com.

Paul Lazes

Vineyard Haven