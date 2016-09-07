Tenth annual ART party brings artists together to support museum

A veritable who’s who in the Vineyard art world will gather at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s upcoming “You Can’t Spell Martha’s Vineyard without A-R-T Party.” A dozen of the Island’s preeminent artists — including 10 painters, photographer Alison Shaw, and metalworker Tony Holand — will join guests for a dinner, art exhibit, and panel discussion at a private home on Paul’s Point in West Tisbury.

This is the 10th year that the museum has hosted its popular end-of-season benefit party, and a record number of artists are participating. For $175, guests can mix and mingle with Traeger di Pietro, Meg Mercier, Andrew Moore, Jessica Pisano, Alison Shaw, Jeanne Staples, Kara Taylor, Dan VanLandingham, Kenneth Vincent, Tony Holand, Wendy Weldon, and Allen Whiting; view some of their recent work; and enjoy cocktails, passed apps, and a buffet dinner by Buckley’s Gourmet Catering.

Each of the artists has provided a piece for display and sale at the party, with a portion of the proceeds going to the museum. A discussion with all of the artists will precede the dinner, moderated by Ann Smith, executive director of Featherstone. The discussion, and the pieces on display, are traditionally based on a common theme.

“They usually bring a piece that has a story behind it,” museum events manager Katy Fuller told The Times, “either something about the subject, or who inspired the work.”

Ms. Fuller said this year’s topic is, “If you could go back to any period in Island history, when? And why?”

Ms. Fuller notes that she has seen the work and talked to some of the artists about their inspiration. “The subject seems to have started a conversation about overdevelopment and the simplicity of life in earlier times,” she said.

It should be an interesting conversation, since some of the artists, such as Allen Whiting, have lived on the Vineyard for decades (Mr. Whiting comes from a long line of Islanders), while other, younger artists — like Jessica Pisano and Traeger diPietro, who are participating in the event for the first time this year — will likely have a very different perspective on the topic.

Tenth annual Art Party to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Museum: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 pm, private home, West Tisbury. $175. Reservations are required. To reserve and for more information, call 508-627-4441, ext. 123.