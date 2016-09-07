To the Editor:

Our beloved Clinton Peterson Griesser died unexpectedly while swimming at Edgartown Great Pond. We wish to thank all of those who helped during this terrible tragedy, and those who came forward to offer their support in its aftermath — to those who loved Clint as much as we did, keep your memories in your heart and find peace.

We especially want to thank the EMTs, police, fire, and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital personnel, and the Chapman, Cole and Gleason funeral home staff for all their help. Thank you to those who were present and did their best, especially his good friend J.T. Dooley for his bravery trying to help Clint, and for being there at the end.

We want to thank the Humber, Floyd, Huss, and Garde families, and the P.A. Club, VFW, and Contemporary Landscaping, and anyone else we may have missed, for your loving support. We are forever grateful to all. And to all of those who contributed to the GoFundMe page — God bless you.

The family of Clinton Griesser

Cindy and Tom Corner, and Holly, Andrew, and Miles Wallace