Dukes County voters choose Ogden for sheriff, DeOliveira for register in primary election

Martha’s Vineyard voters went to the polls on Thursday in a state primary election that sets the stage for the general election in November.

The Sept. 8 primary ballot included candidates for a Ninth District representative in U.S. Congress, First District councillor, state senator, state representative, Dukes County sheriff, Dukes County registrar of deeds, and seven Dukes County commissioners.

Two local races attracted considerable attention.

In the race for the office of Register of Deeds,Assistant Register of Deeds Paulo DeOliveira came out on top in a four-way race on the Democratic ticket to replace Register Dianne Powers, who announced she would retire with two years remaining in her six-year term after 22 years in office.

Mr. DeOliveira bested Laura J. Hairston, lawyer Candace “Candy” Nichols, and lawyer Eve Lauren Vincent.

There were no Republicans candidates. However, Martina Thornton, Dukes County Manager, announced that she would run as an independent candidate in the general election.

In the race for sheriff, acting Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden of West Tisbury beat former jailer and Oak Bluffs recreation director Marc Rivers of Oak Bluffs, 2,269 to 1,357.

Mr. Ogden will face retired State Trooper Neal Maciel of Vineyard Haven, who chose to run as an unenrolled candidate, in the general election that will decide who will replace Dukes County Sheriff Michael McCormack, who is retiring after 42 years on the job, 18 years as sheriff.

The Dukes County Sheriff’s department is responsible for the county jail, house of correction, civil process, and the Island communications center, which handles all emergency 911 calls and public safety communications, and fulfills a variety of other programs and duties.

State Senate

Three Democratic and two Republican candidates appeared on the ballot in the race for the state senate seat now held by Dan Wolf (D-Harwich).

Based on mainland results published in the Cape Cod Times, Julian Cyr (D) of Truro who currently serves on the board of directors of Health Imperatives, a nonprofit health and human services agency that provides services to families and individuals on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, topped Sheila R. Lyons (D) of Wellfleet, a geriatric social worker and Barnstable County commissioner.

On the Republican side of the ledger, Anthony E. Schiavi (R) of Harwich, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, who previously served as the town manager and police commissioner for the town of Ashland, beat James H. Crocker (R) of Barnstable, a real estate professional and former Barnstable town councilor.

State representative

Five Democratic and no Republican candidates appeared on the Sept. 8 primary ballot for the job of state rep now held by Timothy Madden of Nantucket. The winner will face off against Jacob N. Ferry of West Tisbury and Tobias B. Glidden of Nantucket, who are running as Independents.

Dylan Fernandes (D) of Falmouth, who most recently worked as digital director in the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, appeared ready to claim victory on the strength of the mainland vote and strong islands support.

Second place finisher and local candidate T. Ewell Hopkins (D), president of the Martha’s Vineyard Democratic Council, and a member of the Oak Bluffs planning board, could not parlay Island support into a victory. The unofficial tally was 3,380 votes for Fernandes and 2,450 for Hopkins.