In early results, Tisbury picks Ogden for sheriff, DeOliveira for register

Updated 8:50 pm

In two of the local Island races, the early and still unofficial count from Tisbury favors Robert Ogden for Dukes County Sheriff and Paulo DeOliveira for Dukes County Register of Deeds.

Mr. Ogden received 485 votes and Marc Rivers received 335 votes.

In a four-way race for the Registry of Deeds top spot, Mr. DeOliveira received 547 votes, Laura Hairston 33, Candace Nichols 145 and Eve Vincent 106.

Ewell Hopkins was the favorite for state rep, 472 votes. Dylan Fernandes was in second place with305 votes

Town clerk Hillary Conklin said voters came in steadily all day. Unofficially, 1,007 of the town’s 3,445 registered voters went to the polls.

Gosnold voters also cast ballots. In the race for sheriff of Dukes County it was a split vote, 3-3.

Gosnold chose Paulo DeOliveira, 3, over Laura Hairston, 0, Candace Nichols, 2, and Eve Vincent, 1.