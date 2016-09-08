In early results, Tisbury picks Ogden for sheriff, DeOliveira for register

By
Nelson Sigelman
-

Updated 8:50 pm

In two of the local Island races, the early and still unofficial count from Tisbury favors Robert Ogden for Dukes County Sheriff and  Paulo DeOliveira for Dukes County Register of Deeds.

Mr. Ogden received 485 votes and Marc Rivers received 335 votes.

In a four-way race for the Registry of Deeds top spot, Mr. DeOliveira received 547 votes, Laura Hairston 33, Candace Nichols 145 and Eve Vincent 106.

Ewell Hopkins was the favorite for state rep, 472 votes. Dylan Fernandes was in second place with305 votes

Town clerk Hillary Conklin said voters came in steadily all day. Unofficially, 1,007 of the town’s 3,445 registered voters went to the polls.

Gosnold voters also cast ballots. In the race for sheriff of Dukes County it was a split vote, 3-3.

Gosnold chose Paulo DeOliveira, 3, over Laura Hairston, 0, Candace Nichols, 2, and Eve Vincent, 1.

 AquinnahChilmarkEdgartownOak BluffsTisburyWest TisburyIsland TotalsGosnoldState Totals
Democratic Party
Representative in Congress
William Keating7197196
Councillor
Joseph C. Ferreira
6176175
State Senator
Julian A. Cyr 3033030
Sheila R. Lyons3463460
Brian R. Mannal 73730
State Representative
Dylan A. Fernandes3053053
Michael G. Heylin14140
T. Ewell Hopkins, Jr.4724721
Jessica G. Lambert27272
Timothy M. Soverino17170
Sheriff
Robert Ogden4854853
Marc Richard Rivers3353353
County Commissioners
John S. Alley5535534
Leon Brathwaite, II4174174
David Holway3893894
Christine Todd4834835
Gretchen Underwood4294294
Register of Deeds
Paulo C. DeOliveira5475473
Laura J. Hairston33330
Candace A. Nichols1451452
Eve Lauren Vincent1061061
Republican Party
Representative in Congress
Mark C. Alliegro01
Thomas Joseph O’Malley, Jr.03
State Senator
James H. Crocker, Jr.03
Anthony E. Schiavi01
County Commissioner
Norman L. Perry02

 