Old Sculpin reception bids farewell to AireMV artists

Edgartown’s Old Sculpin Gallery will host a reception this evening, Friday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 9 pm. It will be the closing event for their “AireMV Artists.” Please note that an earlier version of the listing for this event had the reception as being from 5 to 7 pm. It begins at 7 pm.

With the opening of the Plein Air show two weeks ago, the AireMV group became the first non-member group to show at the Old Sculpin, home of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association, in 60 years.

For a full story on the exhibit and the artists working in the AireMV group, see this MVTimes story.

Plein Air Closing-Night Party: Friday, Sept. 9, 7 to 9 pm, Old Sculpin Gallery, Edgartown. For more information, visit marthasvineyardartassociation.org.