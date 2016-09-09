Services Sunday for S. Bailey Norton Jr. of Edgartown

Samuel Bailey Norton, Jr., a man firmly anchored in the character and life of Edgartown, where he was one of his beloved town’s oldest residents, died Thursday, September 8 in the town where he was born, on November 5, 1920. He was 95.
Mr. Norton was past commodore of the Edgartown Yacht Club, a naval veteran of World War II, author, retired business executive, avid fisherman and lifelong chronicler of town and Island history. A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown with a celebration of Bailey’s life immediately to follow at the Edgartown Yacht Club.

