Actress and humanitarian Sharon Stone receives International Film Festival Award

Wearing an elegant, floor-length white dress, actor and humanitarian Sharon Stone accepted a Global Citizen Award on the Film Center stage at the M.V. International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9. Vineyard Haven metal and glass sculptor Barney Zeitz presented Ms. Stone with a small metal sculpture, specially made for the award. A Q&A session followed with Ms. Stone and Film Center executive director and founder Richard Paradise.

Ms. Stone has focused on documentary filmmaking in recent years, and her film short, “An Undeniable Voice,” will screen on Saturday, Sept. 10, as part of the Juried Competition of International Shorts program. Directed by Price Arana with Adam Rothlein, the film tells the story of Sam Harris, believed to be the youngest Holocaust survivor. In interviews with Ms. Stone, Mr. Harris describes his experience as a Jew imprisoned by the Nazis. The film supplements his narration with graphic photos and footage.

Ms. Stone met Mr. Harris through Ms. Arana, who grew up next door to him in Northbrook, Ill. “Nobody knew I was a Holocaust survivor until I was about 55,” he said. His book, “Sammy: Child Survivor of the Holocaust,” recounts his experiences from the age of four when he and his family were rounded up.

Ms. Stone talked at length about her humanitarian work, much of which has been in support of AIDS research. She has headed The American Foundation for AIDS Research for 20 years. She took up the cause during the early stages of AIDS awareness in the U.S., when even talking about it was taboo. “My publicist said it would destroy my career, and it did,” the actress said, although it’s clear that’s not entirely the case.

Ms. Stone has visited Martha’s Vineyard many times. “I love Martha’s Vineyard,” she said, “ever since playing chess with Art Buchwald.”