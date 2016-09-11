Tisbury man injured in late night accident Saturday

A driver passing another car collided with an oncoming vehicle about 11 pm, Saturday night.

A two car collision on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road late Saturday night sent two men to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, one with fractures, police said.

Tisbury Police Sergeant Kindia Roman said Ian Bardwell, 21, of West Tisbury was at the wheel of his 2002 Volvo driving outbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle in the vicinity of the Martha’s Vineyard family campground and collided with a 2006 Saab driven by Stephen Power, 69, of Vineyard Haven.

Police, firefighters and EMTs responded to the crash scene. Both men were taken to the hospital. Mr. Power suffered significant fractures, Detective Roman said.

Detective Roman said the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending against Mr. Bardwell.