Martha’s Vineyard celebrates sixth annual Wind Festival

Kites of all shapes and sizes took to the skies in Oak Bluffs on Saturday.

By
Stacey Rupolo
The Wind Festival brought out kite fliers young and old to Oak Bluffs on Saturday. -Lynn Christoffers
Kapil Parvataneni, 7, from Lynnfield, MA, flies a kite at the Wind Festival in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. -Lynn Christoffers
Jena Cleary, age 3 1/2 and her dad, James Cleary of Vineyard Haven, show their homemade kite that flew the longest in the children's group. Jena won a stuffed lobster and medal. -Lynn Christoffers
"Salty" IClaudius of Oak Bluffs showing off one of his many handmade paper kites. -Lynn Christoffers
Richie Salvo from Saugus, MA, right, sets up his parrot kite. His 30 foot long Whale kite flies behind. -Lynn Christoffers
Richie Salvo brought a 30 foot long whale kite to the Wind Festival in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. -Lynn Christoffers

The Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival kicked off its sixth annual celebration in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. People congregated on Ocean Park and filled the skies with kites of all kinds, including a 30-foot whale and parrot, a jelly fish, and various handmade paper kites. Children ages 12 and under started off their morning hand-crafting kites, which were then launched into a flying competition. Jen Cleary took first place in the children’s competition for longest flying kite and walked home with a stuffed lobster and a medal.

The Wind Festival has been gathering crowds in early September regularly since 2011, but kite flying is nothing new in Oak Bluffs. In the Sixties, a large group of people used to gather at Ocean Park every year and fly their kites. “It was a lot more spontaneous back then,” Holly Alaimo, the festival organizer, said. Spontaneous or not, the day was enjoyed by all who came out and put their kites to the wind.