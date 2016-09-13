David Dube died unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, at his home in Woodside Village, Oak Bluffs. He was 77.

David was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Oak Bluffs. David was the son of Lena Geddis Dube and Cyprien Dube. David married the former Joyce Allen of Edgartown, and together they had four children, including daughter Brenda Dube, who predeceased him in 1962. David is survived by daughter and son-in-law Carla Shea and Robert Shea of Ellenton, Fla., and sons David Malley of Vineyard Haven and Paul Rabbitt of New Fairfield, Conn. David also leaves grandchildren Michael, Paul, Cristy, and Cassandra, great-grandchildren Payton, Gabby, Mykayla, Tyler, and Teddy, and several nieces and nephews. David is survived by his sister Joan Cuffin of Fort Myers, Fla., and predeceased by sisters Phyllis Jardin of Florida and Jacqueline Bilodeau of Edgartown, and brothers Donald Dube and Phil Dube, both of Edgartown.

David attended the Edgartown School, where he was an outstanding athlete. He had natural athletic abilities, and it was a joy to watch him perform at a game. David enjoyed outdoor sports as well, including ice hockey on Jernegan’s Pond after school with his friends, bow and arrow hunting during the season, and catching herring at Katama during the herring runs. David also loved to fish for bluefish at his favorite spots, and went scalloping during the season.

David spent his career as a mason, and worked alongside his father to learn the trade. He was proud of the sidewalks they built in Edgartown.

David always looked forward to playing cribbage or Scrabble with his friend David Berube. He was a strong competitor, as his opponent would tell you!

David will be missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the new Westside Cemetery on 7th Avenue in Edgartown on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at 12 noon.