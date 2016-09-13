Discover Ladino music

The Ljuba Davis Ladino Ensemble will perform at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center this Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 pm. Ladino (Judaeo-Spanish music) is the music of the Sephardic Jews, who settled in areas around the Mediterranean after being expelled from Spain during the Inquisition. Because of their nomadic nature, the music encompasses stylings of many different nations. Ms. Davis is locally known as cantor at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. General admission to Saturday’s concert is $20, or $17 for students and seniors.