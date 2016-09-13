Holly Lawyer is not only an artist herself, but the owner of Made MV, an Island artist cooperative on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. After selling her work at fairs and markets and being dependent on the weather, Holly opened Made MV to have a permanent home to show her work. Holly enlisted 20 or so other interested Island artists, and Made MV was born. The store sells clothing, jewelry, gifts, and more, and everything in the store is made on the Island. Holly sells her own work, too, including girls’ dresses, body products, and candles. She’s come to be known for her iconic fabric dresses for kids, which are now reversible, with a pattern that has evolved over the years. Inspired by having to dress her own three daughters, Holly began sewing the dresses eight years ago. She also makes body products of essential oils, and her Vanilla Coffee Sugar Scrub uses Chilmark Coffee.

Holly’s products can be purchased at Made MV, 15 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs. Prices range from $3 to $500. Mademv@email.com, facebook.com/mademvllc, 617-406-8165.