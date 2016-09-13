“From the sea, by the sun” is exactly how Atlantic Ocean water becomes the opulent, delicious crystals now known as Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt. Inspired by a snack of salt and vinegar potato chips, Heidi Feldman realized that the abundant natural resource was being overlooked by the local food movement, and worked with husband Curtis to create Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt. As owners of Down Island Farmer, the couple embraced the sustainable, shelf-stable, mass-appeal, farm-based product and launched M.V. Sea Salt at the 2013 Living Local Festival. A labor of local love, Heidi and Curtis harvest sea salt from the Atlantic Ocean, which is then sun-dried and packaged with labels from About Signs MV.

Try a pinch or two on your favorite meals to savor the flavor of Martha’s Vineyard wherever you take it. Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt is also the perfect wedding favor or foodie-friendly gift.

Martha’s Vineayrd Sea Salt can be found at Black Sheep, Morning Glory Farm, LeRoux, Rainy Day, Cronig’s, Chilmark General Store, Larsen’s Fish Market, Made MV, Sanctuary, and other local shops and restaurants. Mvseasalt.com, downislandfarm@gmail.com, 508-560-3315.