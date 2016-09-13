MV@Play punts on MVC hearing schedule

A Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) public hearing scheduled for Thursday night, Sept. 15, on a proposal by MV@Play to install a turf field at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, the first step in an ambitious $12 million project to create a centralized athletic facility for students, youth programs, summer camps, and adult leagues, is canceled.

The MVC was set to act on referrals by the West Tisbury and Chilmark selectmen, who asked the Island’s regional permitting body to designate the project a development of regional impact (DRI).

David Wallis, president of MV@Play, told The Times on Tuesday that the MVC hearing was canceled because MVRHS and MV@Play have agreed to submit the project for review as a DRI and not go through the process of asking the MVC to determine if it is a DRI.

“That forgoes the meeting on the 15th,” Mr. Wallis said.

The project will be reviewed at a later date. The MVC meeting has been relocated from the high school back to the MVC office on New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

Terry Donahue, one of three organizers of MV@Play, told The Times on Tuesday that it was in an effort to come to a resolution in order to move things along.

“We just decided that there was so much controversy that the best thing to do was to go right to the commission,” Mr. Donahue said.