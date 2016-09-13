Barbara Reynolds is the artist and photographer behind My Views Photos, a line of 5×7 photo cards and photo gifts, locally inspired and locally made. Barbara begin making photo cards in 2009 to give as gifts. When Jane Chandler, owner of the Beach House in Vineyard Haven, offered to sell them at her store, Barbara was encouraged to start a business. Since then, My Views Photos has evolved to include marble tiles, desk calendars, and glass cutting/cheese boards that display her original photographs. Her photo cards are unique and local in every way; the original photo typically depicts an Island scene, and is printed at Mosher’s in Vineyard Haven and adhered by hand to cardstock she purchases at DaRosa’s. The lifelong photographer loves “walking with my camera and seeing what talks to me.”

Barbara donates a portion of the proceeds of each card sold to Island Grown Schools, and regularly donates the cards to various other Island charities.

My Views Photos can be found at the Beach House, Cronig’s, Conroy’s, Pandora’s Box, Allen Farm, Alley’s, Chilmark General Store, Edgartown Paper Store, Donaroma’s, EduComp, daRosa’s, Made MV, the UPS Store, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Prices range from $2.50 to $60. Myviewsphotos.com, barbara@myviewsphotos.com, 508-693-2756.