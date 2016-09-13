O is for osprey

Learn more about one of the Vineyard’s most fascinating predators with “Ospreys: There and Back Again,” a talk by ornithologist and Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences research associate Rob Bierregaard, at the Edgartown library this Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 pm. Mr. Bierregaard has been studying ospreys in Southern New England since 1971. He will share stories of his research on this incredible raptor, its migration patterns, and its recovery from the introduction of DDT into the ecosystem. For more information, visit edgartownlibrary.org.