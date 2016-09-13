O is for osprey

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
On Sunday, an osprey fresh from its long journey from South America was spotted on a nest near West Basin off Lobsterville Road in Aquinnah. Ospreys, also known as fish hawks, hunt by diving to the water, and eat little besides fish. This particular bird was later seen carrying a white perch in its talons. -MV Times file photo

Learn more about one of the Vineyard’s most fascinating predators with “Ospreys: There and Back Again,” a talk by ornithologist and Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences research associate Rob Bierregaard, at the Edgartown library this Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 pm. Mr. Bierregaard has been studying ospreys in Southern New England since 1971. He will share stories of his research on this incredible raptor, its migration patterns, and its recovery from the introduction of DDT into the ecosystem. For more information, visit edgartownlibrary.org.