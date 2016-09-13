Olivia Bell Mason creates handpainted one-of-a-kind scarves in luscious colors and fabrics. At the centerpiece of her collection is a satin silk scarf awash in painted wampum shells. Inspired by the beautiful variety of wampum jewelry made on Martha’s Vineyard, Olivia created a scarf to complement those native materials. Olivia’s scarf collection also includes hand-dyed and handpainted 100 percent cotton knits, assorted luxury silks, and natural rayons with fringe.

Olivia Bell Textiles was born out of the artist’s lifelong passion to create unique items from fabric. In 2013, when Olivia’s children left for college, she enrolled at UMass Dartmouth and earned a certificate of artisanry in textile design. Olivia also received a professional color consultation with Wendy Jacobs of HouseofColour.co.uk, who helped develop Olivia’s aesthetic focus on creating vibrant color harmonies in her designs.

Olivia Bell Textiles are available at the Vineyard Artisans Festival or online at oliviabell.com. Prices range from $25 to $150. olivia@oliviabell.com.