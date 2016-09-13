Two years ago, Anne-Marie Eddy opened up Refabulous Decor on Beach Road Extension in Vineyard Haven after her creativity got the best of her. What began as a hobby repainting old furniture eventually led to a dedicated store to contain all of her projects. Now located right at the corner of Main Street and Norton (opposite Bunch of Grapes) in Vineyard Haven, Refabulous Decor continues to be the go-to spot for Annie Sloane Chalk Paint, custom furniture orders, handcrafted jewelry, and one-of-a-kind gifts and home decor items. The store has also added a line of DIY crafting materials for mixed-media projects, stamping, journaling, and more. Check out refabulousdecor.com for workshop schedules on Annie Sloane Chalk Paint techniques, which satisfy people’s urges to be a little creative while making professional, stylish, and rustic upcycled furniture pieces.

Refabulous Decor, 29 Main Street, Vineyard Haven; refabulousdecor.com, annemarieeddy@gmail.com, 508-338-2358.