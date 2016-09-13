Robert James Fauteux

Robert “Bob” James Fauteux of Redding, Conn., died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Danbury Hospital, Conn. He was 72.

Born in Chicago, Ill., to James and Adeline (Alley) Fauteux, Bob grew up in New York and Tokyo, Japan. He graduated from the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Bob returned home to earn a graduate degree in American studies from the University of Minnesota. His career was with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, where he worked in corporate affairs.

Bob believed deeply in his Catholic faith. Among the courses he taught at the University of Minnesota was a class on the history of Catholicism. Throughout his quest for truth and in the face of life’s great pressures to conform or to be indifferent, Bob retained a singular ability to remain curious and open-minded to the world’s complexities and mysteries. He had traveled the world many times over, and having witnessed the beauty of our shared humanity, he naturally had little patience for small-mindedness and bigotry. He was generous beyond measure with his time and resources, but preferred an aesthetically simple life for himself.

Bob’s remarkable intellect, and insatiable capacity to learn how things worked and why, were reflected in his eclectic interests, which included world affairs, theology, history, economics, philosophy, science, literature, art, film, music and his beloved New York Yankees. His absurdist sense of humor and sharp wit brought joy to his family and friends. He was a gifted writer; he especially loved poetry, and was often published in various poetry journals. He had an appreciation of world languages, and in addition to the Latin and French of his school days, had studied several more, including Norwegian, Russian, Hindi, and Mandarin. Bob loved books and could never pass up a chance to visit a used book store or sale to add to his home library, extensive in size and scope. In his later years, he delighted in listening to and in reading about birds.

Bob was the beloved husband of Melba, and beloved father of Mireille (and her husband Nathan), Matthew, and Catherine. He also leaves a sister, Susan Pience, of Martha’s Vineyard, and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children, as well as lifelong friends.

Bob’s wake will be from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, Conn. His funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at St. Peter Church, 104 Main Street, Danbury. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Martha’s Vineyard.

Bob was passionate about many causes, including world hunger and access to education and healthcare. He would have been touched with any charitable contribution in his honor in support of them. He would also have appreciated a book donated in his name to your local library of choice, or a contribution to the American Bird Conservancy, P.O. Box 249, 4249 Loudoun Avenue,The Plains, VA 20198.