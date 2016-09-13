Tivoli Day is here

Tivoli Day, the annual fall festival held by the Oak Bluffs Association, will take place on Circuit Avenue and the surrounding area this Saturday, Sept. 17. The daylong event includes live music by the Nashville Hitmakers, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, and Bailen, plus food, games, and shopping. Visitors can browse end-of-season sales from their favorite Oak Bluffs shops, as well as tables by local artists and artisans. Circuit Avenue will be closed to traffic during the event until 7 pm. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 18. For additional information, call 508-524-2065.