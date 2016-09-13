Shortly after Linda Ferrini moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1992, she noticed a large floor cloth under a table at Vineyard Decorators. Unfamiliar with floor cloths and their rich history (they date back as far as the 1700s), Linda educated herself by taking a class at Featherstone with Elana Delaville. Linda was immediately inspired by the simplicity and beauty of floor cloth — handpainted pieces of canvas similar to the canvas used for the sail of a sailboat.

Linda produced floor cloths as a hobby for many years before launching Vineyard Cloths, a beautiful, durable line of floor cloths including runners and rugs. Vineyard Cloths are old fashioned floor cloths with a modern twist and

come in a variety of designs, including ocean, floral, and contemporary. They are easy to maintain and can be wiped off for an easy clean. Spruce up your kitchen, bath, or hallway with a Vineyard Cloth. Look for Vineyard Cloths’ new fall line, which includes bright and colorful floor cloths featuring flowers and leaves.

Vineyard Cloths are available at Featherstone’s Flea and Fine Market and Chilmark Flea Market in season, at Oak Bluffs Open Market on Sundays, and online at vineyardcloths.com.