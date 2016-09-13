Eric Lasko of Vineyard Details describes himself as more of a mechanic than an artist. The woodworker and designer of intricate, handmade wooden gifts “never makes the same thing twice.” A career carpenter, Eric evolved his building skills into creating functional wooden art perfect for decorating the many Island homes he’s built.

With Vineyard Details, Eric offers unique one-of-a-kind boxes, children’s picnic tables, footstools, bandsaw boxes, humidors, and custom-made pieces. The items are expertly crafted to stand the test of time. After selecting high-quality wood to craft his items, Eric uses a variety of products to enhance the grain and provide a high-gloss appearance to his pieces when finishing. As he describes it, “Finishing is the most variable and potentially complex part of woodworking. I easily spend the majority of time in my builds in finishing.”

Vineyard Details can be found at Made MV in Oak Bluffs and online at vineyarddetails.com. Prices range from $75 to $425. elakso@msn.com.