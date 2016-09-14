Freeman James Fournier

Ryann Elizabeth Fournier and Adam John Fournier of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Freeman James Fournier, on Sept. 10, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Freeman weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Zuri Fyfe Kleeman

Lindsay Russo and Charlie Kleeman of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Zuri Fyfe Kleeman, on Sept. 9, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zuri weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces.

Owen Stuart Codding

Eve Vincent Codding and Geoffrey K. Codding of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Owen Stuart Codding, on Sept. 7, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Owen weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and joins his big brother Finn.