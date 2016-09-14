Bridge Notes

No game was held at the Edgartown Bridge Club on Monday, Sept. 5, because of the Labor Day holiday.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday, Sept. 6, nine tables were in play for a special game. First place overall went to Michael Lindheimer and Story Foster, followed by Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in third, Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in fourth, and Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in fifth place. Also finishing in the North-South direction were Dan and Nancy Cabot, followed by Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen. Also finishing in the East-West direction were Barbara Alleyne and Duncan Walton.

At the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury on Thursday, Sept. 8, 11 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in third, and Story Foster and Barbara Besse in fourth.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, Sept. 10, nine tables were in play. Finishing first in the North-South direction were Carol Whitmarsh and Story Osborne, followed by Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in second, and Patsy McCornack in third place. In the East-West direction, Hester Boxill and Dorothy Brannon finished first, followed by Brenda Davenport and Joan Byrd in second, and Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in third. This was the final game at the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard for 2016.