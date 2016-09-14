Business News: Island businesses coming and going

Coming

Opening its doors in Vineyard Haven is Found It! … on the Vineyard. Found It is located at 4 Main Street and offers a broad variety of vintage items, and is operated by Seth and Rosemary Gambino, who also run La Chose, next door.

And in Oak Bluffs, Tuckernuck Antiques, on Tuckernuck Avenue, has reopened. According to a press release, owner Abby Armstrong has teamed up with Roy Meekins, a native Islander who has collected Vineyard postcards, photos, maps, and charts for several years. “Although we don’t carry much furniture and home decor like before,” Ms. Armstrong said, “we will still have vintage antique treasures.”

Going

Mix, an eclectic clothing, home goods and gift store at 4 Union Street in Vineyard Haven, is closing its doors after 12 years in business. Prices on most things are 50 percent off until everything is sold. Owner Emily Milstein first opened Mix down the alley, where Nat’s Nook is now located, then moved to a second-floor location on Main Street before moving to Union Street six years ago.

Juliska, at 23 Main Street, will also be closing by Columbus Day weekend, and is selling most of its homewares stock for 50 percent off. The store, in the old Bramhall & Dunn location, sells place settings, glasses, pillows, and decorative items, and has been in the location for five years.