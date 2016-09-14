Charlie Blair is no myth

To the Editor:

Anyone who has not heard the name Charlie Blair must be trapped beneath a barnacle or from another planet. The purpose of this letter is to separate the myth from the reality.

The myth: Edgartown Harbormaster Charlie Blair and his team of professionals are only responsible for maintaining the safety of Edgartown Harbor and locating mooring accommodations for a gazillion boaters who descend upon Edgartown Harbor and Katama Bay every day in the summer.

The reality: Millions of dollars flow into the harbor from the harbormaster’s office. This green tide floats the economy of Edgartown during the vital summer season. If you own a restaurant, liquor store, tackle shop, clothing store, supermarket, or gas station, then you need to join me in thanking the yeoman efforts of Charlie Blair to put that green in your registers.

Speaking for us boaters, the reality is much greater, much appreciated, and much underestimated. For example, there is a water barge to fill the water tanks of thirsty mariners, a pump-out boat to assure that excrement is not fouling the harbor, and, most important, the phenomenal efforts put forth to protect the harbor during a storm. I personally witnessed Charlie Blair adding lines to boats and checking that anchors and other accessories were not chafing hazards to pennants, the lifeline to a boat’s safety in a storm.

I stayed aboard my boat during Hermine, knowing that I was secured with two 3,000-pound blocks of cement, two sets of pennants, and anchor chain from my windlass directly to the mooring chain. I listened to channel 74, the harbormaster frequency, and felt assured that Charlie was there if needed.

As the wind and the tide rose, so did Charlie Blair, who appeared as a phantom aboard the open boat Pointer. At first, I couldn’t believe my eyes: Was that Blair in the heart of the storm/ With a pair of high-power binoculars, I could make out Charlie’s face getting slapped with wind and rain. The covered patrol boat was nearby as well, housing his assistant harbormasters. But there he was, the legend rising up from the storm. Yes, Charlie Blair is a legend, but his actions are the reality for which we give thanks.

Paul Mellen

Edgartown and Duxbury