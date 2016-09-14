Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs will close to vehicles on Saturday

In order to accommodate Tivoli Day, Circuit Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic this Saturday, Sept. 19, for much of the day.

Vehicles will not be allowed to traverse Circuit Avenue, beginning at 8 am, except for vendors. All vehicles, including those parked earlier, must be off the road by 9 am to avoid being towed. The street will reopen to vehicles at 7 pm that night.

The free event, sponsored by the Oak Bluffs Association, features live music, food vendors, artisans’ booths, and end-of-summer sales by Circuit Avenue merchants. “We have terrific music,” organizer Dennis DaRosa said.