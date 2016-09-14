Long Island couple nabbed with hands in the cookie jar

The managers of the Christopher Inn, a boutique inn on South Water Street in Edgartown, were shocked to discover that someone had walked into the foyer and taken a bag of cookies and a small bronze statue which, while not expensive, had sentimental value. It was the sense of violation more than the objects, the managers told police.

A review of the inn’s security camera showed a nicely dressed couple rummaging in the foyer late Sunday night. The managers provided the video clip to Edgartown police, who posted it on their website Tuesday, Officer Zachary Townes told The Times. Tips poured in, and that evening a police detective walked up to the couple as they dined at Chesca’s and asked them to come to the police station.

The couple, who were both in their 60s, were very remorseful, Officer Townes said. Based on the value of the objects and their intense embarrassment at their social media exposure, the managers and police agreed that justice had been served — the bag of cookies was returned uneaten, along with the statue.