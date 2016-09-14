A lot of sports in one place

MARTHA’S VINEYARD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
(EAC) Eastern Athletic Conference game or meet
For post-season schedules and tournament brackets, visit Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) website: miaa.net
Girls and Boys Cross Country
Wed., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:30 pm (EAC)
Wed., Oct. 5: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3:30 pm (EAC)
Wed., Oct. 19: vs. Barnstable, 3:30 pm
Varsity Field Hockey
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Hanover, 11:30 am
Thu., Sept. 22: vs. West Bridgewater, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Brockton, 11:30 am
Tue., Sept., 27: vs. Westport, 3 pm (EAC)
Thu., Sept., 29: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct., 8: vs. Tahanto Regional, 12:30 pm
Thu., Oct. 20: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)
Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Hanover, 1 pm
Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Brockton, 1 pm
Tue., Sept., 27: vs. Westport, 4:15 pm (EAC)
Thu., Sept., 29: vs. Bishop Stang, 4:15 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct., 8: vs. Tahanto Regional, 2 pm
Thu., Oct. 20: vs. Somerset Berkley, 4:15 pm (EAC)
Varsity Football
Fri., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 6:30 pm
Fri., Oct., 7: vs. Bishop Stang, 6 pm (EAC)
Fri., Oct., 21: vs. Somerset Berkley, 6:30 pm (EAC)
MIAA Playoff or non-qualifying games
Friday, Oct. 28; Friday Nov. 4; Friday, Nov. 11—sites and times to be determined
Sat., Nov., 19: The 38th Island Cup, Nantucket at Martha’s Vineyard, 1:30 pm
Junior Varsity Football
Mon., Sept. 26: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm (EAC)
Mon., Oct. 3: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:30 pm (EAC)
Mon., Oct. 31: vs. Bishop Stang, 3:30 pm (EAC)
Sat., Nov. 19: vs. Nantucket, 10:30 am
Golf
(All home matches at Farm Neck Golf Club)
Thu., Sept. 8: vs. Somerset Berkley, 2:45 pm (EAC)
Mon., Sept. 19: vs. Falmouth, 3:30 pm
Tue., Sept. 20: vs. Bishop Stang, 2:45 pm (EAC)
Wed., Sept. 21: vs. Cape Cod Regional Tech, 2:45 pm
Thu., Sept. 29: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 2:45 pm (EAC)
Tue., Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Feehan, 2:45 pm (EAC)
Fri., Oct. 7: vs. Cape Cod Academy, 2:45 pm
Mon., Oct. 17: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 2:45 pm
Boys Varsity Soccer
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 1:00 pm
Tue., Sept. 20: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)
Thu., Sept. 29: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm (EAC)
Tue., Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Barnstable, 3 pm
Tue., Oct. 11: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm
Thu., Oct. 13: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct. 15: vs. Quincy, 11:30 am
Mon., Oct. 17: vs. Falmouth 4:15 pm
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 1:00 pm
Tue., Sept. 20: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)
Tue., Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Barnstable, 3 pm
Tue., Oct. 11: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm
Thu., Oct. 13: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct. 15: vs. Quincy, 11:30 am
Mon., Oct. 17: vs. Falmouth 4:15 pm
Boys Freshman Soccer
Fri., Sept. 9: vs. Barnstable, 3 pm
Wed., Oct. 5: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)
Fri., Oct. 14: vs. Old Rochester Regional, 3 pm
Girls Varsity Soccer
Thu., Sept. 8: vs. Falmouth, 4 pm
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 3 pm
Thu., Sept. 22: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Whitinsville Christian, 2 pm
Mon., Sept. 26: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm
Thu., Oct. 6: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)
Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Barnstable, 1 pm
Thu., Oct. 20: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm (EAC)
Tue., Oct. 25: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer
Thu., Sept. 8: vs. Falmouth, 4 pm
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 3 pm
Thu., Sept. 22: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)
Mon., Sept. 26: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm
Tue., Oct. 25: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)
MARTHA’S VINEYARD YOUTH HOCKEY
Scheduled home games at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena mvarena.com
Southern New England Hockey Conference (all teams Martha’s Vineyard Mariners)
Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena, MV Youth Hockey, and SNEHC websites for updated information.
Bantam (Wales)
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nantucket Nor’easters, 12:30 pm
Sun., Sept. 18: vs. Burrillville (R.I.) Broncos, 11:50 am
Sun., Oct. 2: vs. Somerset Watuppa Swansea (SWS) Chiefs, 11:50 am
Sun., Oct. 16: vs. SWS, 11:50 am
Sat., Oct. 29: vs. Newport (R.I.) Whalers, 1:50 pm
Sun., Oct. 30: vs. Northern Rhode Island Vikings, 11:50 am
Sat., Nov. 12: vs. Warwick (R.I.) Wave, 1:50 pm
Sun., Nov. 13: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 11:50 am
PeeWee (Adams)
Sun., Sept 18: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 3:40 pm
Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Warwick, 1:10 pm
Sun., Oct. 9: vs. Newport, 10:40 am
Sat., Oct. 22: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 10:10 am and 12:30 pm
Sun., Nov. 13: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 3:40 pm
PeeWee (Smythe)
Sun., Sept. 18: vs. North Attleboro, 9:30 am
Sat., Oct. 1: vs. Lower Cape, 1:50 pm
Sun., Oct. 2: vs. Warwick White, 2:20 pm
Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Newport, 10:30 and 11:50 am
Sun., Oct. 16: vs. Burrillville, 1:10 and 2:30 pm
Sun., Oct. 23: vs. Nantucket, 1:30 and 2:20 pm
PeeWee (Wales)
Sun., Sept. 18: vs. Newport Blue, 10:40 am
Sun., Sept. 25: vs. SWS, 1:10 pm
Sun., Oct. 9: vs. Burrillville, 1:10 pm
Sun., Nov. 6: vs. Northern R.I. White, 1:10 pm
Sun., Nov. 13: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis, 10:40 am
Squirt (Norris)
M.V. Mariners Purple
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Northern R.I., 10:10 am; vs. Warwick, 4:40 pm
Sat., Oct. 8: vs. M.V. Mariners White, 4:40 pm
Sat., Oct. 29: vs. Newport, 4:40 pm
Sat., Nov. 5: vs. Greater Providence, 11:20 am and 12:30 pm
Squirt (Norris)
M.V. Mariners White
Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Northern R.I., 2 pm
Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Warwick, 10:10 am
Sat., Oct. 8: at M.V. Mariners Purple, 4:40 pm
Sat., Nov. 5: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis, 10:10 am
Sat., Nov. 12: vs. Edgewood (R.I.) Hawks, 10:10 am
Squirt (Wales West)
Sat., Sept. 24: vs. SWS, 1:10 am
Sun., Oct. 16: vs. Greater Providence, 9:30 and 10:40 am
Sun., Nov. 6: vs. Woonsocket (R.I.) North Stars, 2:20 pm
Sun., Nov. 13: vs. North Attleboro, 1:10 pm
MARTHA’S VINEYARD UNITED SOCCER
Fall Island League and Recreational League season runs from Sept. 19 to Nov. 19
Island League matches played at the Oak Bluffs School and Veterans Park, Vineyard Haven; Recreational League matches played at the West Tisbury School.
Island League
Registration: $85 at mvunited.org
Match Days are each Saturday at the Oak Bluffs School and Veterans Park, Vineyard Haven
Match times 12:15-4:30 pm
Division 1 (boys and girls teams, grades 7-8)
Division 2 (boys and girls teams, grades 5-6)
Teams and divisions will be determined based on registration
Uniform kits modeled after Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League
Recreational League
Registration: mvunited.org
Mini-Kickers $65; Under-8 $75; Under-10 $75
Match Days are each Saturday at the West Tisbury School
All girls and all boys teams
Mini-Kickers (pre K to Kindergarten): 9-10 am
Under-8 (1st and 2nd graders): 10:15-11:15 am
Under-10 (3rd and 4th graders): 11:30 am-12:30 pm
RUNNING
4th Annual Gay Head 10K
Sun., Oct. 2: 11 am
Packet pick-up: Sat., Oct. 1 at Aquinnah Town Hall, 3-6 pm; Sun., Oct. 2 at Gay Head Cliffs, 8:30-10 am
Registration: $30 on Packet Pick up Day, Oct. 1, from 3-6 pm at the Aquinnah Old Town Hall, 65 State Road, or $40 (cash or check only) on race day by 10:00 am
27th Annual Columbus Day Road Race (5K)
Sun., Oct. 9: 11 am
Fun run: 10:30 am
Location: Summer Camp (Formerly The Wesley House), Oak Bluffs.
Course: Lake Avenue, East Chop
Benefits Oak Bluffs School’s fifth grade class trip
Registration: Sat., Oct. 8 at Summer Camp, 3-5 pm
FISHING
71st Annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby
Sun., Sept. 11: Derrby starts, 12:01 am
Sun., Sept. 18: Kids Day at the Oak Bluffs Ferry Wharf, 6-8 am
Sat., Oct. 15: Derby ends, 10 pm
Sun., Oct. 16: Final Awards Ceremony and Grand Raffle @ Farm Neck Golf Club, 1 pm
GOLF
Farm Neck Golf Club
508-693-3057
Sun., Sept. 25: Men’s Fall Invitational
Sun., Nov. 6: Turkey Shoot
Mink Meadows Golf Club
508-693-0600
Sun., Sept. 18: Hospice Scramble, 8 am shotgun start
Sun., Sept., 25: Tisbury Fire Dept. Charity Outing, (course closed in am)
Sun., Oct. 2: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Outing (course closed in am)
Tues., Oct. 4: Men’s and Women’s Fall Classic, 8:30 am shotgun start
Sun., Oct. 9: Bass Ackwards, 8:30 shotgun start
Vineyard Golf Club
508-627-8930
Sat., Sept. 17: Fall Finish tournament
Mon., Sept. 26: Rotary Golf Tournament, 9 am
Sun., Oct. 2: Vineyard Golf Club High School Invitational
Edgartown Golf Club
508-627-5343
Sat., Sept. 24: Edgartown Firemen’s Tournament, (course closed)
TENNIS
Vineyard Youth Tennis
508-693-7762
Airport Fitness
508-696-8000
October: Member Guest Tournament
November: Turkey Open
EQUESTRIAN
Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council
Facebook: MV Horse Council
Sun., Sept. 11: Hunter Pace, 9 am, beginning at the West Tisbury School; Entry fee: $30
Sat., Oct. 29: Fall Fuzzy Horse Show