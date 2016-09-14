A lot of sports in one place

We’ve organized these by sport, and listed all home events by date. For more detailed information, and for away games, check the websites listed with each sport.

MARTHA’S VINEYARD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

mvrhs.org

(EAC) Eastern Athletic Conference game or meet

For post-season schedules and tournament brackets, visit Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) website: miaa.net

Girls and Boys Cross Country

Wed., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:30 pm (EAC)

Wed., Oct. 5: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3:30 pm (EAC)

Wed., Oct. 19: vs. Barnstable, 3:30 pm

Varsity Field Hockey

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Hanover, 11:30 am

Thu., Sept. 22: vs. West Bridgewater, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Brockton, 11:30 am

Tue., Sept., 27: vs. Westport, 3 pm (EAC)

Thu., Sept., 29: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct., 8: vs. Tahanto Regional, 12:30 pm

Thu., Oct. 20: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)

Junior Varsity Field Hockey

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Hanover, 1 pm

Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Brockton, 1 pm

Tue., Sept., 27: vs. Westport, 4:15 pm (EAC)

Thu., Sept., 29: vs. Bishop Stang, 4:15 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct., 8: vs. Tahanto Regional, 2 pm

Thu., Oct. 20: vs. Somerset Berkley, 4:15 pm (EAC)

Varsity Football

mvfootball.com

Fri., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 6:30 pm

Fri., Oct., 7: vs. Bishop Stang, 6 pm (EAC)

Fri., Oct., 21: vs. Somerset Berkley, 6:30 pm (EAC)

MIAA Playoff or non-qualifying games

Friday, Oct. 28; Friday Nov. 4; Friday, Nov. 11—sites and times to be determined

Sat., Nov., 19: The 38th Island Cup, Nantucket at Martha’s Vineyard, 1:30 pm

Junior Varsity Football

mvfootball.com

Mon., Sept. 26: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm (EAC)

Mon., Oct. 3: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:30 pm (EAC)

Mon., Oct. 31: vs. Bishop Stang, 3:30 pm (EAC)

Sat., Nov. 19: vs. Nantucket, 10:30 am

Golf

(All home matches at Farm Neck Golf Club)

Thu., Sept. 8: vs. Somerset Berkley, 2:45 pm (EAC)

Mon., Sept. 19: vs. Falmouth, 3:30 pm

Tue., Sept. 20: vs. Bishop Stang, 2:45 pm (EAC)

Wed., Sept. 21: vs. Cape Cod Regional Tech, 2:45 pm

Thu., Sept. 29: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 2:45 pm (EAC)

Tue., Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Feehan, 2:45 pm (EAC)

Fri., Oct. 7: vs. Cape Cod Academy, 2:45 pm

Mon., Oct. 17: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 2:45 pm

Boys Varsity Soccer

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 1:00 pm

Tue., Sept. 20: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)

Thu., Sept. 29: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm (EAC)

Tue., Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Barnstable, 3 pm

Tue., Oct. 11: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm

Thu., Oct. 13: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct. 15: vs. Quincy, 11:30 am

Mon., Oct. 17: vs. Falmouth 4:15 pm

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 1:00 pm

Tue., Sept. 20: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)

Tue., Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Barnstable, 3 pm

Tue., Oct. 11: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm

Thu., Oct. 13: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct. 15: vs. Quincy, 11:30 am

Mon., Oct. 17: vs. Falmouth 4:15 pm

Boys Freshman Soccer

Fri., Sept. 9: vs. Barnstable, 3 pm

Wed., Oct. 5: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)

Fri., Oct. 14: vs. Old Rochester Regional, 3 pm

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thu., Sept. 8: vs. Falmouth, 4 pm

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 3 pm

Thu., Sept. 22: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Whitinsville Christian, 2 pm

Mon., Sept. 26: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm

Thu., Oct. 6: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm (EAC)

Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Barnstable, 1 pm

Thu., Oct. 20: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm (EAC)

Tue., Oct. 25: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer

Thu., Sept. 8: vs. Falmouth, 4 pm

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nauset, 3 pm

Thu., Sept. 22: vs. Somerset Berkley, 3 pm (EAC)

Mon., Sept. 26: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm

Tue., Oct. 25: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm (EAC)

MARTHA’S VINEYARD YOUTH HOCKEY

mvyouthhockey.org

Scheduled home games at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena mvarena.com

Southern New England Hockey Conference (all teams Martha’s Vineyard Mariners)

snehc.org

Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena, MV Youth Hockey, and SNEHC websites for updated information.

Bantam (Wales)

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Nantucket Nor’easters, 12:30 pm

Sun., Sept. 18: vs. Burrillville (R.I.) Broncos, 11:50 am

Sun., Oct. 2: vs. Somerset Watuppa Swansea (SWS) Chiefs, 11:50 am

Sun., Oct. 16: vs. SWS, 11:50 am

Sat., Oct. 29: vs. Newport (R.I.) Whalers, 1:50 pm

Sun., Oct. 30: vs. Northern Rhode Island Vikings, 11:50 am

Sat., Nov. 12: vs. Warwick (R.I.) Wave, 1:50 pm

Sun., Nov. 13: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 11:50 am

PeeWee (Adams)

Sun., Sept 18: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 3:40 pm

Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Warwick, 1:10 pm

Sun., Oct. 9: vs. Newport, 10:40 am

Sat., Oct. 22: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 10:10 am and 12:30 pm

Sun., Nov. 13: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 3:40 pm

PeeWee (Smythe)

Sun., Sept. 18: vs. North Attleboro, 9:30 am

Sat., Oct. 1: vs. Lower Cape, 1:50 pm

Sun., Oct. 2: vs. Warwick White, 2:20 pm

Sat., Oct. 8: vs. Newport, 10:30 and 11:50 am

Sun., Oct. 16: vs. Burrillville, 1:10 and 2:30 pm

Sun., Oct. 23: vs. Nantucket, 1:30 and 2:20 pm

PeeWee (Wales)

Sun., Sept. 18: vs. Newport Blue, 10:40 am

Sun., Sept. 25: vs. SWS, 1:10 pm

Sun., Oct. 9: vs. Burrillville, 1:10 pm

Sun., Nov. 6: vs. Northern R.I. White, 1:10 pm

Sun., Nov. 13: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis, 10:40 am

Squirt (Norris)

M.V. Mariners Purple

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Northern R.I., 10:10 am; vs. Warwick, 4:40 pm

Sat., Oct. 8: vs. M.V. Mariners White, 4:40 pm

Sat., Oct. 29: vs. Newport, 4:40 pm

Sat., Nov. 5: vs. Greater Providence, 11:20 am and 12:30 pm

Squirt (Norris)

M.V. Mariners White

Sat., Sept. 17: vs. Northern R.I., 2 pm

Sat., Sept. 24: vs. Warwick, 10:10 am

Sat., Oct. 8: at M.V. Mariners Purple, 4:40 pm

Sat., Nov. 5: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis, 10:10 am

Sat., Nov. 12: vs. Edgewood (R.I.) Hawks, 10:10 am

Squirt (Wales West)

Sat., Sept. 24: vs. SWS, 1:10 am

Sun., Oct. 16: vs. Greater Providence, 9:30 and 10:40 am

Sun., Nov. 6: vs. Woonsocket (R.I.) North Stars, 2:20 pm

Sun., Nov. 13: vs. North Attleboro, 1:10 pm

MARTHA’S VINEYARD UNITED SOCCER

mvunited.org

Fall Island League and Recreational League season runs from Sept. 19 to Nov. 19

Island League matches played at the Oak Bluffs School and Veterans Park, Vineyard Haven; Recreational League matches played at the West Tisbury School.

Island League

Registration: $85 at mvunited.org

Match Days are each Saturday at the Oak Bluffs School and Veterans Park, Vineyard Haven

Match times 12:15-4:30 pm

Division 1 (boys and girls teams, grades 7-8)

Division 2 (boys and girls teams, grades 5-6)

Teams and divisions will be determined based on registration

Uniform kits modeled after Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League

Recreational League

Registration: mvunited.org

Mini-Kickers $65; Under-8 $75; Under-10 $75

Match Days are each Saturday at the West Tisbury School

All girls and all boys teams

Mini-Kickers (pre K to Kindergarten): 9-10 am

Under-8 (1st and 2nd graders): 10:15-11:15 am

Under-10 (3rd and 4th graders): 11:30 am-12:30 pm

RUNNING

4th Annual Gay Head 10K

Sun., Oct. 2: 11 am

Packet pick-up: Sat., Oct. 1 at Aquinnah Town Hall, 3-6 pm; Sun., Oct. 2 at Gay Head Cliffs, 8:30-10 am

Registration: $30 on Packet Pick up Day, Oct. 1, from 3-6 pm at the Aquinnah Old Town Hall, 65 State Road, or $40 (cash or check only) on race day by 10:00 am

27th Annual Columbus Day Road Race (5K)

Sun., Oct. 9: 11 am

Fun run: 10:30 am

Location: Summer Camp (Formerly The Wesley House), Oak Bluffs.

Course: Lake Avenue, East Chop

Benefits Oak Bluffs School’s fifth grade class trip

Registration: Sat., Oct. 8 at Summer Camp, 3-5 pm

FISHING

71st Annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby

mvderby.com

Sun., Sept. 11: Derrby starts, 12:01 am

Sun., Sept. 18: Kids Day at the Oak Bluffs Ferry Wharf, 6-8 am

Sat., Oct. 15: Derby ends, 10 pm

Sun., Oct. 16: Final Awards Ceremony and Grand Raffle @ Farm Neck Golf Club, 1 pm

GOLF

Farm Neck Golf Club

farmneck.net

508-693-3057

Sun., Sept. 25: Men’s Fall Invitational

Sun., Nov. 6: Turkey Shoot

Mink Meadows Golf Club

minkmeadowsgc.com

508-693-0600

Sun., Sept. 18: Hospice Scramble, 8 am shotgun start

Sun., Sept., 25: Tisbury Fire Dept. Charity Outing, (course closed in am)

Sun., Oct. 2: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Outing (course closed in am)

Tues., Oct. 4: Men’s and Women’s Fall Classic, 8:30 am shotgun start

Sun., Oct. 9: Bass Ackwards, 8:30 shotgun start

Vineyard Golf Club

vineyardgolf.com

508-627-8930

Sat., Sept. 17: Fall Finish tournament

Mon., Sept. 26: Rotary Golf Tournament, 9 am

Sun., Oct. 2: Vineyard Golf Club High School Invitational

Edgartown Golf Club

edgartowngolfclub.com

508-627-5343

Sat., Sept. 24: Edgartown Firemen’s Tournament, (course closed)

TENNIS

Vineyard Youth Tennis

vineyardyouthtennis.org

508-693-7762

Airport Fitness

airportfitnessmv.com/tennis/

508-696-8000

October: Member Guest Tournament

November: Turkey Open

EQUESTRIAN

Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council

mvhorsecouncil.org

Facebook: MV Horse Council

Sun., Sept. 11: Hunter Pace, 9 am, beginning at the West Tisbury School; Entry fee: $30

Sat., Oct. 29: Fall Fuzzy Horse Show