MVHC hunter pace attracted record number of riders

The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council hosted its 6th annual Fall Hunter Pace in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest on Sunday. Organizers Stephanie Dreyer and Tara Whiting reported that a total of 31 riders, a record number of entrants, in either English or Western tack traveled over 7.4 miles of marked trail that included 12 optional jumps.

The goal was to come as close to matching the “optimum pace time,” which was set in advance. The youngest rider was 10 years old, and the oldest was 74.

The first-place team was Elizabeth Packer and Evonne Kelley, a close second was the team of Laura Marshard and Jennifer Weiland. The third team consisted of Blackthorn stablemates Joan Mancuso, Nina McMann, and Amy Reece.

Raffle items were abundant, and Tom Rancich prepared a chili worthy of many miles in the saddle, according to Ms. Dreyer. John Mancuso treated riders to freshly steamed hot dogs.

Division of Conservation Resources park rangers Lieuts. Susan Murphy and Sarah Whitman traveled to the Island to join the event. They were welcomed at Tashmoo Farm, where their horses enjoyed a good roll and wash-down before heading back to the Steamship Authority.

Ms. Dreyer thanked the numerous sponsors and volunteers who “were paramount in making this event happen.” All proceeds go to the MVHC William Honey Scholarship Award Fund.