MVRHS class of 1966 having 50th reunion

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School class of 1966 will be having its 50th Reunion celebration on Oct. 15 and 16. The Reunion Committee members, Ann Boren Ross, Nancy-Alyce Colter Abbott, and Herb Ward have put together this year’s events at new venues.

According to a press release, the main event will be a buffet dinner at the Wharf in Edgartown, starting at 6 pm on the evening of Oct. 15. The price per person is $40, which includes tax and tip. There will be a cash bar available.

On Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 am, there will be a brunch at the Black Dog Tavern in downtown Vineyard Haven. The price per person is $35, and does not include the cash bar, but does include tax and tips

There will also be a photo “Remembrance Book” of the events, available for purchase for $30. A sample book will be on hand for viewing, but the final product will be shipped out in November.

If you haven’t already reserved your space, please make a check for the full amount due, payable to Herb Ward/Class of ‘66, and include a note as to which events you and your guest would like to attend. Please send to Herb Ward, 421 Edgartown Road, #D-4, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Full refunds can be had by canceling no later than Oct.10. If you would like more information, call Herb at 508-693-7683, or email him at herbsverbs370@msn.com.