Oak Bluffs selectmen recognize two retiring town employees

At their Tuesday-night meeting, Oak Bluffs selectmen took the opportunity to recognize the retirement of two longtime employees of the Oak Bluffs Highway Department. The board presented certificates of appreciation “for their dedicated service to the town of Oak Bluffs” to Raymond “Swayze” Oliver, who worked at the department for 24 years, and to June Ferreira, who worked at the department for 10 years.

“I’m going to miss seeing you in your truck at 5 am,” chairman Gail Barmakian said to Mr. Oliver.

Ms. Ferreira, who worked at the town landfill, was praised for doing a difficult job with a consistently upbeat attitude.

“It takes a rare person to do that job the way June did it,” Ms. Barmakian said.