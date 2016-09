Fair Wind

By Steve Ewing

With hiked up trou

a big smiling grin

A smooth amblin gait

his brown weathered skin

Hailin’ from Cuttyhunk

the last of the chain

Grew up on seaweed

pure salt in his veins

Good with a boat

sure in a skiff

Handy as hell

won’t set you adrift

Fair wind as always

Alan would say

Just as you’re leavin’

ta bid ya good day

Steve Ewing is a dock builder living in Edgartown with his wife Claudia. Steve is the town’s first poet laureate.