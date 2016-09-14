REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 5 – 9, 2016

Edgartown

Sept. 6, Stewart D. and Virginia V. Gager sold 43 12th St. South to Brian Gager for $500,000.

Sept. 6, Dudley Cannada and R. Russell Bridges 3rd sold 44 North Water St. to 2015 Vineyard Real Estate Development LLC for $3,750,000.

Sept. 9, Victoria Giglio sold 15 Mockingbird Drive to Brian Foster and Justen Foster for $575,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 8, Robert Schull, trustee of the Schull Family Nominee Trust, sold 44 Hidden Cove Rd. to David L. and Lori B. Kreidberg, trustees of the Lori B. Kreidberg Trust of 2014, for $900,000.

Sept. 8, Kevin W. Cipollaro and Glynnis C. Doucette sold 14 Rose Ave. to Kyle and Davlyn Mosley for $513,000.

Sept. 8, Russell F. and Mary K. MacDonald sold 69 Tuckernuck Ave. to Wampatuxett LLC for $475,000.

Sept. 8, Michael Lehr sold 133 Sea View Ave. to Bronwen A. Looby, trustee of the Bronwen A. Looby Revocable Trust, for $1,850,000.

Sept. 9, Susan S. Thurber, Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter R. Stacy, sold 61 Circuit Ave. to Sta-N-See Circuit Ave. LLC for $317,200.

Sept. 9, Forty Four Windemere LLC sold 44 Windemere Rd. to Benjamin B. and Stephanie L. Wild for $1,250,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 6, David Nathans sold 16 Oak Tree Lane to Eric C. and Susan L. Swain for $757,250.

Sept. 7, Patricia A. Litchfield sold 100 Dunham Ave. to Marcia Gomes DeSousa for $572,750.

Sept. 8, James L. King, Jr., trustee of the King Realty Trust-2003, sold 100 Mitchell Rd. to Joseph and Elizabeth Gibson for $725,000.

Sept. 8, Donald R. and Paula J. Jacobs sold 7 Clover Hill Drive to Patricia A. Litchfield for $529,900.

Sept. 9, James R. Crave sold 335 Franklin St. to Jonathan Harzband, Skye Sonneborn and Timothy Broderick, trustees of the Lampico Trust, for $350,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 6, William J. McRae, Jr. and Donna L. Engler sold 80 Manaquayak Rd. to Andrew R. Kaye and Melissa Kaye for $1,050,000.

Sept. 6, Joseph W. Spaziante and Marci Spaziante sold 18 Waldron’s Bottom Rd. to Meredith G. and Aaron A. Dunn for $930,000.

Sept. 8, Jill Shaw Ruddock sold 219 and 229 Pond Rd. to Lauren E. and Deeb A. Salem for $2,973,750.

Sept. 9, Barbara T. Hull sold 574 Edgartown Rd. to Vineyard Farms LLC for $780,000.

Sept. 9, Leiha Macauley, Personal Representative of the Estate of John A. Howland, sold 16 Stone Bridge Rd. to Peter L. Levine and Laura E. Broach for $850,000.

