Tankard 5K Race/Walk to benefit NAACP is Saturday

The 16th annual George V. Tankard Memorial 5K Road Race/Walk and one-mile Fun Run takes place, Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is a fundraiser for the local chapter of the NAACP, to support its scholarship program for students from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, according to a press release.

The Fun Run begins at 10.30 am. The 5K road race circles East Chop and begins at 11 am. In honor of Abraham Weintraub, world champion in his category of 95 and older, an award of $50 is given to the oldest person completing the race. In previous years, this award has gone to Herb Foster and Joe Vera.

The race is T.A.C. certified, and medals and ribbons will be awarded. T shirts are available for the first 100 to register.

Preregistration is from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, Sept. 16 at the Summercamp Hotel (formerly the Wesley) on Oak Bluffs Harbor. The entry fee is $15 for preregistration, $20 on the day of the race.

The Vineyard chapter of the NAACP is the oldest civil rights organization on the Island, and is actively involved in supporting the Island community.

More information is available from Carrie Camillo Tankard at tankard@comcast.net or 508-693-2797.