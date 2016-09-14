Tisbury BOH is doing what it ought to do

To the Editor:

In the reporting on the discussion of the efforts in Tisbury toward a no-new-net nitrogen program (Sept. 8, “Tisbury board of health will present nitrogen regs at public hearing”), some important factors behind the motivation for and implementation of the new policy have been obscured. First, the “new” board of health (BOH) regulations are what is in Title V for an area the department of Environmental Protection (DEP) designated in 310 CMR 15.215 as nitrogen-sensitive. That DEP has not yet imposed this designation for the watershed does not mean they cannot or will not.

A total maximum daily load (TMDL) has been issued for the Tashmoo and Lagoon Pond watersheds, as well as for dozens of watersheds on the Cape. DEP has been awaiting the reaction to these TMDLs, anticipating proactive responses rather than turn to the heavy hand of state mandate. In this respect, Tisbury is doing exactly as it ought. The goal for all of these impaired watersheds identified by Massachusetts Estuaries Project (MEP) is a comprehensive watershed management plan (CWMP) tailored to each. The Island-wide fertilizer regs, in which Tisbury was a key player, are one part of an eventual CWMP, as would be shellfish mitigation, phragmites harvesting, and the permeable reactive barriers. There will be other parts: new alternative septics, treatment plant upgrade, and bedroom limits, which will step by step chip away at the current nitrogen loading and reverse it. This is not a plan that is set, but meant to evolve as the various methods prove themselves and new ones are devised. A demonstrated willingness to address the problem is a critical element.

The MEP data upon which this effort hangs its hat is a peer-reviewed, consensus-based methodology used to formulate the TMDLs for more than 80 embayments over 15 years. I respect Kent Healy’s knowledge, and share some of his reservations on how the loadings are formulated in some of these models, but in this case, it’s beside the point. In 314 CMR 4.03, the DEP has the authority to “develop and enforce compliance with TMDLs” in impaired waters, and contrary opinions on the finer points notwithstanding, these are their currently established TMDLs, based on extensive science. No-new-net nitrogen is an entirely separate first step before actual reduction is attempted, regardless of what loading numbers one comes up with — unless you think that number is zero, and can never increase no matter how much waste we put in the ground.

David Thompson

Tisbury

David Thompson is the chief operator of the Edgartown wastewater department. —Ed.