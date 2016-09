Thursday, 10:30 am

In the face of strong easterly winds, the Steamship Authority has begun diverting some boats from its Oak Bluffs terminal to Vineyard Haven. Travelers are advised to check with the SSA.

For more information call 508-548-3788 or 508-693-0367.

Current Conditions may be viewed at www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.