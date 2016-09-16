Barbara E. (Dahill) Harnen, 80, of Vineyard Haven died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, September 14, 2016 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel E. Harnen, Sr. A memorial mass will be celebrated in Grace Episcopal Church, corner of William and Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven on Wed., Sep. 21 at 3pm. The burial of her cremains will follow in the Memorial Garden at the church.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 1197, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.