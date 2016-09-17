By the Sea Salt’s addictive seasoning blends are hand-blended on Martha’s Vineyard in small batches. Founder Cherrilla Brown began selling the product at the West Tisbury Farmers Market in 1994, after resurrecting her mother’s herb salt recipe and concocting the perfect balance of all-natural herbs and spices. Owner Pamela Belain recently purchased the company after working with Cherrilla for more than five years, and as she says, “We’re just some kooky Island chicks trying to spice up your lives.”

The zesty spices are the perfect hostess gift or Island souvenir. Try the original By the Sea Salt or Jose Can You Sea? Salt; both varieties can be used to enhance the flavor of beef, poultry, pork, fish, and vegetables. Use as a meat rub, or add zest to salads and sandwiches. Pamela’s favorite recipe is to add Jose Can You Sea? Salt to two ripe avocados and a squeeze of fresh lime for the perfect guacamole.

By the Sea Salt can be purchased at Morning Glory Farm, Cronig’s, LeRoux, Net Result, Rosewater, Shiretown Meats, Edgartown Seafood, Edgartown Meat and Fish, Larsen’s, Menemsha Fish Market, 7a, Alley’s, and more. Visit bytheseasalt.com to place an order or learn about wholesale and wedding favors.