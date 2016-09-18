Crowds fill Oak Bluffs for Tivoli Day

By
Stacey Rupolo
-
Elijah Cabran, visiting Martha's Vineyard from San Francisco, smiles after having a shark painted on his face by Ezia "Z" Leach of "Z" Face and Body Art at Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo

Booths, tables, and racks filled the street and sidewalks of Circuit Avenue and the surrounding area for Oak Bluffs’ annual Tivoli Day Festival on Saturday. People shopped, sipped, and dined throughout the day, enjoying sales from stores along the avenue and unique artisanal goods from local vendors. Restaurants  were also able to take advantage of the lingering warm weather and offered outdoor patio seating at various locations along the street. The Martha’s Vineyard Songwriting Festival rounded out the afternoon with musical entertainment, including the Nashville Hitmakers, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, and Bailen.

Riya Hung (from left). Gigi Yoseph, and Sandra Melkonian watch the Nashville Hitmakers during Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
Mary Gregory decides on a gift for co-workers from Lovely Glassworks, owned by Lynne Lovely. -Stacey Rupolo
Sarah Bouley browses a rack of clothing at Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
Mattias Cadoux, two and a half years old, attends Tivoli Day while visiting Martha's Vineyard from Maine. -Stacey Rupolo
Hannah Marlin, Vineyard Haven resident and owner of Littlest Fish Designs, had hand made jewlery for sale at Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
Kate June Fournier, of Noepe Designs, laughs with customers at her stand at Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
Molly Lesnikowski sells her book Summer is... at Tivoli Day on Saturday. The painting behind her is a page from the book. -Stacey Rupolo
A page from Molly Lesnikowski's book Summer Is..., which features the author (center). Ms. Lesnikowski set up a painted booth with pages from her book because, "I'm in the book! Get it?" Ms. Lesnikowski said. "Some people are easily amused, and I'm one of those people." -Stacey Rupolo
Ezia "Z" Leach reacts to a glitter tattoo she applied to Abby Geary of Oak Bluffs on Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
Jewlery from Used, designed by Jennifer Wilcox, hang at a stand along Circuit Ave at Tivoli Day on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo