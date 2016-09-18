Crowds fill Oak Bluffs for Tivoli Day

Booths, tables, and racks filled the street and sidewalks of Circuit Avenue and the surrounding area for Oak Bluffs’ annual Tivoli Day Festival on Saturday. People shopped, sipped, and dined throughout the day, enjoying sales from stores along the avenue and unique artisanal goods from local vendors. Restaurants were also able to take advantage of the lingering warm weather and offered outdoor patio seating at various locations along the street. The Martha’s Vineyard Songwriting Festival rounded out the afternoon with musical entertainment, including the Nashville Hitmakers, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, and Bailen.

