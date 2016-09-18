Nauset Warriors defeat Vineyarders 18-8

The Nauset Regional High School Warriors beat the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity football team 18-8 in a thriller at the Vineyarders’ 2016 home opener at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs on on Friday night.

After the Warriors pulled out to a 12-0 lead on its first possession in the second half, Vineyarder running back Ennis Foster rumbled in on a short yardage carry to cut the margin to 12-6. Moments later quarterback Zach Moreis scored on a two-point try to make the score 12-8.Nauset sealed their victory on a late fourth-quarter six point play.

While game statistics were not available after the final whistle, the full house under a full moon was treated to a game full of big plays by both teams. The Vineyarders put on a spectacular passing game between Mr. Moreis and receivers James Sashin and Mr. Foster that produced about 100 yards.

With the win, Nauset moves to 2-0 and the Vineyarders slide to 0-2 on the season. The Vineyarders play next Friday night at Coyle & Cassidy High School in their first Eastern Athletic Conference match-up.